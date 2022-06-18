Advertisement

FDA authorizes COVID-19 vaccine for infants

A 6 year-old child receives their first dose of the Pfizer Covid-19 vaccine at the Beaumont...
A 6 year-old child receives their first dose of the Pfizer Covid-19 vaccine at the Beaumont Health offices in Southfield, Michigan on November 5, 2021.(Jeff Kowalsky/AFP/Getty Images)
By (Cristian Sida)
Published: Jun. 17, 2022 at 7:31 PM MDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - The nation is one step closer to getting the nation’s youngest kids to access COVID-19 vaccinations.

It’s been a long process, but on Friday, the Food and Drug Administration officially approved emergency use for Moderna and Pfizer-BioNTech vaccines for kids at least six-months-old.

The move still needs approval from the Centers for Disease Control and prevention. That’s supposed to happen Saturday. The Mesa County Public Health stated they ordered Moderna and Pfizer vaccines but are waiting for the state to sign off.

“For vaccinations, they received the highest level of scrutiny with safety, manufacturing, and if they’re actually going to do what we need them to do, and that’s to prevent those really scary outcomes from illness like hospitalization and death,” said Allison Howe, marketing and media manager with MCPH. “And what we know from COVID-19 vaccines that have gone through this process is that they are safe and effective to do that.”

The public health department added they would notify the community immediately after receiving the vaccine. It could be anytime next week. They’re having families call to get on the list and begin scheduling appointments starting June 28.

