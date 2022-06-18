Drought conditions affecting the community

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - The drought is currently affecting many locations across the Western Slope this summer. It can relate to warm to hot temperatures and little to no precipitation; this can harm communities. In addition, drought conditions can affect the water supply, with reservoirs and basins staying below average.

With snowfall this past winter staying below average and melting at an earlier period rather than extending throughout the summer, these reservoirs and basins are below average for water level. Alongside water levels, drought conditions are also a contributor to wildfires.

Some weather conditions that can help contribute to wildfires can be dry thunderstorms, where little precipitation is associated with the storm and is more cloud-to-ground lightning. However, human-caused wildfires can occur by not extinguishing campground fires, open burning at homes, or purposely triggering.

Ways that we can help avoid wildfires from occurring is to extinguish fires both from homes and campgrounds if you are not going to be around monitoring them.

