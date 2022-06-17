Advertisement

Unemployment rates(KKCO/KJCT)
By Gabriel Gonzalez
Published: Jun. 17, 2022 at 5:48 PM MDT
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Over the past year Colorado’s unemployment rate has dipped to three percent. Here in Mesa County we have also seen a dip in unemployment rates. Here’s what we know. In May 2021, Mesa County was at a 5.8% unemployment rate compared to May 2022 where the rate dropped to 3.3%. Looking farther out to the state of Colorado, we saw the rate dip as low as 3% in 2022 compared to 5.7% in 2021. Keep in mind the current unemployment rate in the US is at 3.6%.

Some of the industries that were effected most were the food, entertainment, and retail industries. But, we want to hear from you. If you’re having trouble finding a job or you’ve been able to find one easier than normal let’s here from you. You can let us on our Facebook page or download our app.

