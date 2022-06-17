Unaffiliated voter growth

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - A surprising surge in the number of unaffiliated voters in Mesa County. According to the Mesa County Elections office there is close to 10,000 more unaffiliated voters in this upcoming election compared to the 2020 election. I spoke to Scott Beilfuss, the Co-Chair of the Mesa County Democratic, party to get his reaction. He said “so the democrats have come out very strongly against switching parties to unaffiliate to get the republican ballot.” He was very clear this approach isn’t the correct way democracy should work.

When I spoke to Mesa County resident Benita Phillips she said, “well for me, I’m going to be on the republican ballot. I’m going to be voting on that ballot as a unaffiliated, that is because I was hoping we could primary Lauren Boebert out. She’s an embarrassment to this county and to this district.” There is strong pushback on this approach from some democrats like Beilfuss. He just wants collaboration between both democrats and republicans, “we want to work together we want to find common ground we want people to respect each others views” he said.

Unfortunately there is no time to change your party affiliation for the upcoming June 28th election. But, you are able to change your affiliation at least twenty-two days before an election. You can do that by going online to the Colorado Secretary of State website.

Representative Boebert did respond to our request for comment by saying “the way gas prices and inflation are headed, I suspect there will be plenty of Democrats who are disappointed with their party and will vote for Republicans like me.”

