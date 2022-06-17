Advertisement

No burn advisory issued; dry thunderstorms and gusty winds expected

Dry thunderstorms and gusty winds make for dangerous fire conditions.
Dry thunderstorms and gusty winds make for dangerous fire conditions.
By Kacie Sinton.
Published: Jun. 17, 2022 at 11:49 AM MDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
MESA COUNTY, Colo. (KJCT) - Mesa County Public Health is instating a no burn advisory from 12 p.m. to 9 p.m. June 17. Burning of any kind, including agricultural burning, is prohibited during that period.

The National Weather Service issued a red flag warning for Mesa County due to forecasted dry thunderstorms and gusty winds increasing fire danger.

