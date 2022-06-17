Monsoon moisture increasing rain chances this weekend

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Monsoon moisture is beginning to stream into the region this morning, and it’s keeping temperatures a bit warmer to start the day. Clouds will increase throughout the morning, and we’ll see isolated showers and thunderstorms developing by later in the afternoon--primarily in the higher elevations of the Western Slope. The potential for dry thunderstorms is also in place today, which are thunderstorms that produce rain that evaporates before reaching the ground. Lightning from those dry thunderstorms could spark fires, and the gusty outflow winds could easily spread fires that could ignite. Red Flag Warnings are in effect from noon until 9 PM this evening for that potential across much of the Western Slope.

The Day Ahead

Clouds and isolated showers and thunderstorms will start increasing as monsoon moisture increases into the afternoon. Showers and storms will start developing across the southern portions of the region through the early afternoon, then spread northward later into the afternoon and into the evening. Where we don’t see rain, we’ll see partly cloudy skies with temperatures quickly warming into the middle and upper 90s. Partly cloudy skies remain in place into the evening and overnight hours as most of the rain dissipates while moving east toward the Continental Divide. Lows tonight will be in the lower to middle 60s.

Better Rain Chances this Weekend, then Drier Again

Better monsoon moisture will stream across all of the Western Slope on Saturday and Sunday, bumping up rain chances even more than what we’ll see today. Scattered showers and thunderstorms will be more likely across all of the region. Some locally heavy rainfall could be possible at times, and we’ll also watch for the potential of gusty winds between 50 and 60 miles per hour--especially in some of the stronger storms. The clouds and rain will keep temperatures in the lower to middle 80s. Rain chances will start to taper off through Monday, then mostly sunny skies return to the region by the middle of next week. With the return of sunshine, high temperatures will climb back into the upper 80s and lower to middle 90s.

