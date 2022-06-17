Dry thunderstorms increase Friday’s fire risk

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Fire danger is increasing again for Friday. A Red Flag Warning is in effect for Friday from noon until 9 PM. A Red Flag Warning means weather conditions are favorable for fires to start and spread rapidly. In addition to low humidity and gusty winds, showers and thunderstorms will begin developing. The dry air means much of the rain will evaporate. That will increase the gustiness of the winds. Wind gusts can be as high as 40-50 mph. Dry thunderstorms can also have lightning, which can spark fires. Please wait to do any burning until the weather is more favorable for containing the fires.

Our Next 24 Hours

Tonight will be mostly clear. We’ll cool from 90s to 80s through 9 PM. The low temperatures by morning will be near 65 degrees in Grand Junction and 63 degrees in Montrose. Friday will be mostly sunny to partly cloudy with a few showers or thunderstorms, especially up in the hills. High temperatures will be near 98 degrees in Grand Junction and 96 degrees in Montrose.

Increasing Rain This Weekend Helps Reduce The Fire Threat

Showers and thunderstorms are already increasing over New Mexico on Thursday afternoon and evening. That moisture stream will reach into Colorado tomorrow and especially Saturday. Friday’s showers and thunderstorms will be fighting the dry air, so rain may be more limited out of the mountains with dry thunderstorms more likely in the valleys. Showers and thunderstorms will increase on Saturday and Sunday. They’ll be most abundant over the higher terrain, but we’re all fair game for rain. That doesn’t necessarily mean we are all guaranteed to get rain. Where rain falls, amounts will vary between a tenth of an inch and three quarters of an inch for most areas between Saturday and Sunday. Locally higher amounts are possible amid the higher elevations. Those locally higher amounts can be on the order of one to two inches.

Copyright 2022 KJCT. All rights reserved.