City of Grand Junction appoints new Communications and Engagement Director

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Grand Junction City Manager Greg Caton has appointed Sara Spaulding to serve as the director of the Communications and Engagement Department of the City. The newly-created department is intended to drive communication between the City of Grand Junction and stakeholders.

Spaulding has served as the Public Information Officer for the City of Wheat Ridge and the Wheat Ridge Police Department in the past. She has also done communication work for the Colorado Department of Homeland Security and Emergency Management, along with leadership positions at hospitals, nonprofit organizations, and corporations.

“Sara is highly qualified and an expert in her field. I am pleased that we have been able to add resources to the City’s communications and engagement efforts,” said Caton. Spaulding holds a Masters of Communications from Colorado State University and is a graduate of FEMA’s advanced PIO program, and the FBI LEEDA Master of PIO course. She is an accredited member of the Public Relations Society of America.

Spaulding was selected out of 75 applicants and assumed her new position on June 13, 2022.

