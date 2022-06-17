Call for artists: Arts and Culture Commission announces new art exhibit

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - The Grand Junction Commission on Arts and Culture has released a call for artists to submit their work for a new exhibit centered on the diversity of the Grand Junction area. The exhibit is planned for January, and the deadline for submission is December 1, 2022.

“The ‘Who We Are’ exhibit will positively impact art in the community by creating vibrant environment while showcasing the many talented artists who call the Grand Junction area home,” stated Marlene Godsey, city liaison to the Commission.

Interested artists can apply by sending one to five .JPGs for the exhibit, their name, and contact information to Godsey at marleneg@gjcity.org

