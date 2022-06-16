Advertisement

Highway 141 closed near Norwood due to a fatal single-vehicle accident

Current details are scarce.
By Kacie Sinton.
Published: Jun. 16, 2022 at 4:43 PM MDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
SAN MIGUEL COUNTY, Colo. (KJCT) - The San Miguel County Sheriff’s Office announced on Thursday afternoon that part of Highway 141 is closed at mile marker 41 due to an accident.

The accident involved a single vehicle with multiple fatalities. It is not currently known how many are dead or injured, or why the accident occurred.

More details will be released as they become available.

