Grand Junction inmate confirmed to have died from Fentanyl overdose

The 28-year-old woman was found unresponsive in her cell last month after an apparent overdose
Fentanyl is extremely deadly, with a relatively tiny amount needed to cause a fatal overdose.
By Kacie Sinton. and Cyndy Koures.
Published: Jun. 16, 2022 at 12:33 PM MDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - The Mesa County Coroner’s office announced Thursday 28-year-old Grand Junction resident died from a Fentanyl overdose while in the custody of the Mesa County Detention Facility at the end of May.

Officials say Alizon Lopez was found unresponsive in a cell shared with another inmate in the women’s unit of the detention center. Deputies said they tried to resuscitate her, but could not. She died May 21, 2022.

The cause of death has been ruled as Fentanyl intoxication and the manner of death is accident.

The sheriff’s office continues to investigate how Lopez got Fentanyl.

More details will be released as they become available.

