Colorado River drowning victim identified

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Officials released the name of the woman who died while paddleboarding on the Colorado River Wednesday.

Kimberly Moore, a 42-year-old Grand Junction resident, was with a group of six others Wednesday when they hit debris in the water near the 5th Street bridge. The others made it to safety, but Moore disappeared under the water.

Search and Rescue teams pulled Moore from the river near the 5th Street Bridge, unconscious and not breathing. She was immediately taken to the shore where emergency crews tried to resuscitate her, but she remained unresponsive. She was transported to St. Mary’s hospital, but was declared dead shortly after.

Her cause of death has been declared as drowning and the manner of death is accident. Mesa County Sheriff’s Office is investigating.

Officials stated that she was not wearing a life jacket when she fell into the water, and that she was likely pulled under the water by a tether to her paddleboard. Officials advise always using breakaway tethers when paddleboarding on rivers.

