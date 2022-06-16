Advertisement

Colorado Mesa University archaeologist updates search for Teller Indian School burial grounds

The Carlisle Indian School, circa 1901
The Carlisle Indian School, circa 1901(Library of Congress | Library of Congress)
By Cyndy Koures.
Published: Jun. 16, 2022 at 5:07 PM MDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - New information after we told you last month about the federal government’s first investigation into the country’s Indian Boarding School system.

Five existed in Colorado including the Teller Indian School in Grand Junction.

The Carlyle School in Pennsylvania pioneered the idea. The motto was “Kill the Indian to Save the Man.” Native American children were forcibly assimilated into American culture. Administrators changed their names, cut off their hair and eradicated their language and culture.

Investigators found 53 burial sites at schools across the United States.

But the one in Grand Junction remains unidentified, lost due to over a century of neglect.

The work to find it is slowed by talks from affected tribes and state officials.

But Thursday researchers explained to an audience at the Mesa County Libraries why it is critical work.

“So I think one of the most important things talking to people is just raising awareness that this happened, and that it’s going to take all of us to make sure that the history is not lost forever. And so when I talk to people afterwards, a lot of the questions were, how do you think you think you’re going to be successful and you find the cemetery. What should we do to make sure that we sell this property?,” said CMU Anthropologist John Seebach.We proudly live streamed Thursday’s event on Facebook. It is not available for replay but we plan to keep sharing community events this way.

Copyright 2022 KJCT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Michigan State Police found two toddlers face down in a pond.
2 missing toddlers found in Michigan pond, declared dead
A daring river rescue.
UPDATE: Six rescued from Colorado River, one person dies
Officials pull the paddleboard that likely drug the victim under aboard a police boat.
Colorado River drowning victim identified
GJPD detectives make arrest in 2018 missing persons case.
Missing person of four years found dead at her home in Grand Junction
Details are still scarce.
Camper fire reported on Dorothy Avenue

Latest News

Colorado River at Las Colonias Park
Water levels in Colorado rivers, basins and reservoirs
Current details are scarce.
Highway 141 closed near Norwood due to a fatal single-vehicle accident
Student Loan graphic with money and graduates
Watching Your Wallet: How to pay for rising college costs
Palisade Plunge Trail
Palisade Plunge heat exposure victim identified