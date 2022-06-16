AT&T outages update

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - We have an update on a story we brought to you last week about AT&T outages in Mack/Loma. After we aired our story a customer service representative from AT&T reached out to us to explain the companies position. As a reminder, AT&T customers who live in Mack and Loma haven’t had constant cell service for days at a time over the past couple of weeks. Luckily. AT&T clarified that they are willing and able to fix any reported outages to their customers.

We asked why these outages were happening but she said she isn’t at liberty to discuss that due to company policy. She also made it very clear that escalated tickets are the last resort and does not guarantee immediate results. She said “it is not acceptable for a customers complaints to go unanswered, we want happy customers.”

We did try to reach out to the AT&T public relations team but every call went unanswered. We will continue to monitor this story and give updates as they become available.

