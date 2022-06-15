Advertisement

Roice-Hurst Pet of the Week: ‘Meet Wrigley’

Wrigley is a gentle and curious 8-year-old boy with a big heart.
Wrigley
Wrigley(Roice-Hurst Humane Society)
By (Natasha Lynn)
Published: Jun. 15, 2022 at 3:06 PM MDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Meet our Roice-Hurst pet of the week, Wrigley! Wrigley has a long history at Roice-Hurst and can’t wait to finally have a home of his own. He was originally found as a stray in Delta back in November 2021.

Wrigley is an 8-year-old boy who believes he is the perfect lap dog despite weighing 84lbs. He is gentle with a curious but mellow personality. For eight years old he has spunk and energy!

If you have another dog in the home, Wrigley would love to meet them before going home to make sure they can be friends. Wrigley would do best in a home without cats, as he does find it super fun to bark at and chase them through the fence. He also would do well in a home with children over ten or a home without children. He could successfully thrive in a family environment or one-on-one. As long as he has love, treats, toys and his rope.

After going through some health challenges over the past couple of months and having tumors removed, Wrigley can’t wait to finally be in a home of his own.

