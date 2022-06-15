Advertisement

Military-grade explosives found in a Colorado neighborhood

Police on the scene near Bonfoy and St. Vrain on June 14, 2022.
Police are seen in Colorado Springs, Colorado, after someone reported they found a possible explosive in a trash can on Tuesday.(KKTV)
By Lindsey Grewe, Tony Keith and Gray News staff
Published: Jun. 15, 2022 at 5:22 AM MDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV/Gray News) - An unexpected discovery in the trash Tuesday morning triggered an investigation in a residential neighborhood east of downtown Colorado Springs.

The Colorado Springs Police Department’s bomb squad was called to the area after someone believed they found a possible grenade in a garbage.

“I was going to put some stuff in the garbage can, and I moved the Walmart bag that was on top, and there was a grenade,” Floyd Clarke told KKTV. “I reached down and touched it. When I moved the bag I touched it. Then I seen what it was and it said ‘grenade frag’ on it, so I went inside and called 911 right away.”

Police announced the Regional Explosive Unit determined the explosives found were “real and also military-grade.”

The device was contained, and the Fort Carson 71st Explosive Ordinance D Unit was called to the area for proper disposal back on post.

Copyright 2022 KKTV via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

GJPD detectives make arrest in 2018 missing persons case.
Missing person of four years found dead at her home in Grand Junction
FILE - Rep. Lauren Boebert, R-Colo., speaks at a news conference held by members of the House...
Rep. Boebert introduces legislation to classify Fentanyl as a weapon of mass destruction
Fire danger ranges from very high to extreme.
Stage 1 fire restrictions implemented across western Colorado
City Market at 12th street and Patterson Drive
Police looking for suspects in shooting at grocery store
Seven men arrested in a sting operation
Seven men arrested in undercover internet sex predator sting operation

Latest News

A 15-year-old is among 4 dead in a Florida murder-suicide.
Teen among 4 killed in Florida murder-suicide
FILE - A woman naps, bundled up against the air conditioning, as she waits to have an abortion,...
US abortions rise: 1 in 5 pregnancies terminated in 2020
Russia's invasion of Ukraine is spreading a deadly litter of mines and bombs that will endanger...
In Ukraine, mines take lives even after fighting moves on
Russia's invasion of Ukraine is spreading a deadly litter of mines and bombs that will endanger...
Spreading mine menace in Ukraine is taking lives