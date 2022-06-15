Advertisement

Grand Mesa, Uncompahgre, and Gunnison National Forests implement stage 1 fire restrictions

Fire conditions continue to deteriorate as the summer gets hotter and dryer.
Fire conditions continue to deteriorate as the summer gets hotter and dryer.(MGN | MGN)
By Kacie Sinton
Published: Jun. 15, 2022 at 4:56 PM MDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GMUG NAT’L FORESTS, Colo. (KJCT) - Stage 1 fire restrictions are in effect for the Grand Mesa, Uncompahgre, and Gunnison National Forests as of Friday, June 17.

Under Stage 1 fire restrictions, campfires are only allowed within designated fire grates in developed campgrounds. Fires of any kind are banned outside of developed areas. Smoking is banned outside of enclosed vehicles, buildings, developed recreation sites, and completely barren areas. Explosives of any kind, including fireworks and explosive targets, are banned. Welding or operation of open-flame welding torches is banned. Combustion engines without installed spark arrestors in working condition are banned.

Violation of federal fire restrictions is punishable by a fine or by imprisonment. Those found guilty of starting fires will be responsible for providing restitution costs of suppressing the fire.

Copyright 2022 KJCT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

GJPD detectives make arrest in 2018 missing persons case.
Missing person of four years found dead at her home in Grand Junction
FILE - Rep. Lauren Boebert, R-Colo., speaks at a news conference held by members of the House...
Rep. Boebert introduces legislation to classify Fentanyl as a weapon of mass destruction
Fire danger ranges from very high to extreme.
Stage 1 fire restrictions implemented across western Colorado
City Market at 12th street and Patterson Drive
Police looking for suspects in shooting at grocery store
Seven men arrested in a sting operation
Seven men arrested in undercover internet sex predator sting operation

Latest News

Wrigley
Roice-Hurst Pet of the Week: ‘Meet Wrigley’
Details are still scarce.
Camper fire reported on Dorothy Avenue
A daring river rescue.
PHOTOS: Six rescued from Colorado River, one hospitalized
Mesa County Clerk & Recorder Tina Peters in Denver Opposing Election Security Act
County Clerk Tina Peters facing felony charges; indictment arraignment pushed back