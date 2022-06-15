Advertisement

PHOTOS: Emergency crews race to rescue on Colorado River

A daring river rescue.
A daring river rescue.(David Jones)
By Cyndy Koures.
Published: Jun. 15, 2022 at 3:11 PM MDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Mesa County Search and Rescue team members raced to an emergency call on the Colorado River mid-afternoon Wednesday.

Details are limited, but we’ve confirmed the Grand Junction Fire and Police Departments are working with Search and Rescue.

The river rescue is centered near the Riverside Trail. We’re told one person in a group of rafters is missing but rescue teams are waiting for confirmation.

The call came in as our news crew attended a news conference focused on river safety after a handful of rescues over the weekend.

More details will be released as they become available.

