PHOTOS: Emergency crews race to rescue on Colorado River

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Mesa County Search and Rescue team members raced to an emergency call on the Colorado River mid-afternoon Wednesday.

Details are limited, but we’ve confirmed the Grand Junction Fire and Police Departments are working with Search and Rescue.

The river rescue is centered near the Riverside Trail. We’re told one person in a group of rafters is missing but rescue teams are waiting for confirmation.

The call came in as our news crew attended a news conference focused on river safety after a handful of rescues over the weekend.

More details will be released as they become available.

Autoplay Caption

Copyright 2022 KJCT. All rights reserved.