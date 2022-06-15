Advertisement

Bus driver blacks out behind wheel, says he didn’t know his gummy snacks included THC

A bus driver who passed out behind the wheel said he didn't know the gummy snacks he ate had...
A bus driver who passed out behind the wheel said he didn't know the gummy snacks he ate had THC in them.(Lagogocharters / CC BY-SA 3.0)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jun. 15, 2022 at 12:13 PM MDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRIDGEPORT, Conn. (AP) — A commercial bus driver has been charged with 38 counts of reckless endangerment after blacking out behind the steering wheel while snacking on gummies he says he didn’t know were infused with THC.

Jinhuan Chen appeared Tuesday in Bridgeport Superior Court after being arrested at his home in Boston.

Chen was driving 38 passengers from the Mohegan Sun Casino on March 13 when he stopped the bus on the side of Interstate 95 in Stratford. Police said they found Chen slumped unconscious in the driver’s seat, next to an open package of Smokies Edibles Cannabis Infused Fruit Chews.

Toxicology tests showed Chen had a high level of THC, the active ingredient in cannabis, in his bloodstream, prosecutors said.

Chen told Judge Ndidi Moses on Tuesday that he had no idea he had been snacking on anything but regular candy.

“I didn’t know it was marijuana,” Chen said through a Chinese interpreter, according to Hearst Connecticut Media. “I didn’t know.”

Moses ordered Chen held in lieu of $25,000 bond and set his next court date for Aug. 25.

Victor Chen, the manager of Go Go Sun Tour, the bus company, told Hearst that Jinhuan Chen had been driving for the Boston-based company for 10 years and has an exemplary record.

“He doesn’t drink, he doesn’t smoke, but he has a sweet tooth and likes candy,” Victor Chen said.

“This would never have happened a couple of years ago. but now there’s marijuana everywhere here,” he added.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

GJPD detectives make arrest in 2018 missing persons case.
Missing person of four years found dead at her home in Grand Junction
FILE - Rep. Lauren Boebert, R-Colo., speaks at a news conference held by members of the House...
Rep. Boebert introduces legislation to classify Fentanyl as a weapon of mass destruction
Fire danger ranges from very high to extreme.
Stage 1 fire restrictions implemented across western Colorado
City Market at 12th street and Patterson Drive
Police looking for suspects in shooting at grocery store
Seven men arrested in a sting operation
Seven men arrested in undercover internet sex predator sting operation

Latest News

Dr. Anthony Fauci, a White House COVID-19 adviser, has tested positive for COVID-19 and is...
Fauci tests positive for COVID-19
FILE - In this Nov. 18, 2003 file photo, John Hinckley Jr. arrives at U.S. District Court in...
John Hinckley Jr., who shot Reagan, freed from court oversight after decades
Dr. Anthony Fauci, Director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, is...
Fauci tests positive for COVID-19
The shift to higher spending at gas stations and grocery stores is alarming for the U.S. economy.
High gas and food prices push consumers to cut spending elsewhere
Grand Rapids Police Officer Christopher Schurr stops to talk with a resident, Wednesday, August...
Michigan cop charged with murder in Lyoya’s death is fired