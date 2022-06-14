Advertisement

Bipartisan gun control bill still in early stages, but may pass Senate with Republican and Democrat support

The bill is still in its infancy with a long road ahead of it before being voted upon, but a successful vote in the Senate looks likely
By Kacie Sinton.
Jun. 14, 2022
WASHINGTON, D.C. (KJCT) - The United States could see a major gun safety law passed by the Senate for the first time in years. Senators created the bill based on bipartisan framework with the hopes of reaching an accord between the two parties, but the success of the bill is still far from certain.

The bill addresses issues like mental health, school safety, and illegal gun purchases. With a bipartisan framework winning over ten Republican senators, the vote could be enough to override a filibuster. Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell has stated his support of the negotiations.

However, the bill is still little more than framework and needs further development. Senator Christ Coons (D-DE)— one of the senators negotiating the bill— says that legal language around gun shows may need further attention as well as “straw purchases.” Straw purchases are when a person illegally buys a firearm for someone other than themselves.

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer says that he will send the bill to the floor as soon as possible.

