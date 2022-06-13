Advertisement

Seven men arrested in undercover internet sex predator sting operation

By Kacie Sinton.
Published: Jun. 13, 2022 at 4:48 PM MDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - A two-day sting operation last week between multiple local, state, and federal law enforcement agencies resulted in the arrest of seven men allegedly involved in an internet sex predator ring.

Mesa County Sheriff Todd Rowell stated that the Mesa County Sheriff’s Office is committed to working with other agencies to find people targeting children for abuse. “This operation sends a clear message to anyone who thinks they can exploit our children in our community— we will catch you, you will go to jail, and you will be prosecuted,” said Rowell.

The operation involved highly-trained investigators posting fake ads for sex with children on several websites, social media sites, and apps. Additional arrests are expected pending further investigation.

The following men were arrested during the operation:

Michael Martinez, 27, of Clifton, Colorado. He is charged with criminal attempt to patronizing a prostituted child.

Jimmy Cox, 62, of Roswell, New Mexico. He is charged with soliciting for child prostitution, and criminal attempt of sexual assault on a child victim less than 15 years old.

Anthony Veal of Rossville, Georgia. He is charged with soliciting for child prostitution, criminal attempt of sexual assault on a child victim less than 15 years old.

Marshal McNeill, 41, of Grand Junction, Colorado. He is charged with soliciting child prostitution, criminal attempt of sexual assault on a child victim less than 15 years old.

Alex Williamson, 25, of Grand Junction, Colorado. He is charged with criminal attempt to patronizing a prostituted child.

Corey Randle, 37, of Grand Junction, Colorado. He is charged with two counts of soliciting for child prostitution, two counts of attempted sexual assault on a child victim less than 15 year old, possession of a schedule I/II controlled substance, prohibited use of a weapon, and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Israel Avalos-Villa, 40, of San Miguel County, Colorado. He is charged with soliciting for child prostitution, internet sexual exploitation of a child, internet luring of a child, contributing to the delinquency of a minor, criminal attempt of sexual assault, and cyber crime.

