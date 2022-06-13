Advertisement

Pilot killed in fatal Rifle Airport glider crash identified

Pilot killed in crash near Rifle, Garfield County Airport
Pilot killed in crash near Rifle, Garfield County Airport(Garfield County Sheriff's Office)
By Kacie Sinton.
Published: Jun. 13, 2022 at 10:19 AM MDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
RIFLE, Colo. (KJCT) - Oh Thursday of last week, a glider aircraft crashed at the Rifle Garfield County Airport, killing its only occupant. The victim, a 73-year-old man named Shmuel Dimentstein, was pronounced dead shortly after. The crash was witnessed by another pilot nearby. The glider itself was a specialized form of fixed-wing aircraft, referred to as a “sailplane.”

The cause of death has been determined as blunt force injuries, and the manner of death is being investigated as an accident.

