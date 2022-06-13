Advertisement

Mountain biker dies on a popular biking trail

Palisade Plunge Trail
Palisade Plunge Trail(KKCO)
Published: Jun. 12, 2022 at 9:34 PM MDT
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - A 52-year-old Colorado Springs man died from a heat-related illness while riding his mountain bike on the Palisade Plunge Trail.

The Mesa County Sheriff’s Office said this happened around 6:45 pm, Saturday June, 11 near mile marker 28 on the trail. Investigators said the man was riding alone on the trail and ran out of water.

A group of three other riders stopped to help the man and called 911. Those riders were also out of water, according to the sheriff’s office.

The man’s identity has not yet been released awaiting next of kin being notified.

The sheriff’s office is reminding everyone about being cautious in the heat. Community members are encouraged to limit outdoor activities to the early morning hours and make sure to have enough water.

