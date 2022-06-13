Advertisement

Mesa County Public Health: WIC Program on Formula Shortage

By (Hannah Hickman)
Published: Jun. 13, 2022 at 5:52 AM MDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - The Mesa County Public Health WIC program is helping families out during the baby formula crisis.

Families around Mesa County are feeling the impact of the baby formula shortage and the Special Supplemental Nutrition Program for Women, Infants, and Children, often referred to as WIC, is providing families with nutrition education, breastfeeding support, and help with groceries.

The Mesa County Public Health WIC program serves thousands of clients every month.

Copyright 2022 KJCT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

GJPD detectives make arrest in 2018 missing persons case.
Missing person of four years found dead at her home in Grand Junction
City Market at 12th street and Patterson Drive
Police looking for suspects in shooting at grocery store
Woman hit by train
Grand Junction woman in serious condition after getting hit by train
March For Our Lives in Grand Junction
March For Our Lives rally in Grand Junction addresses gun violence
Palisade Plunge Trail
Mountain biker dies on a popular biking trail

Latest News

KJCT Midday - VOD - clipped version
KJCT Midday - VOD - clipped version
CMU graduate Go Code Colorado winner.
CMU Graduate: Go Code Colorado Winner
KJCT Midday - VOD - clipped version
KJCT Midday - VOD - clipped version
Palisade Plunge Trail
Mountain biker dies on a popular biking trail