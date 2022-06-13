Advertisement

Many Mesa County offices to be closed in observance of Juneteenth, Colorado’s newest holiday

Juneteenth, Colorado's newest holiday, is a holiday with nearly 160 years of history.
By Kacie Sinton.
Published: Jun. 13, 2022 at 1:18 PM MDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Originating in Galveston, Texas nearly 160 years ago, Juneteenth recently joined the ranks of Colorado’s officially recognized holidays. In observance of this new holiday, many Mesa County offices will be closing for the entirety of June 20.

Closed offices include the Clerk and Recorder, the District Attorney, the Justice Center, the Department of Human Services, Facilities and Fairgrounds, Public Health, Public Works, Regional Transportation Planning Office, the Records and Civil Divisions department at the Sheriff’s Office, and several others.

The closure does not include the Coroner’s Office, all criminal justice services, the Elections Office and Voter Service & Polling Centers, the landfill, or the Sheriff’s Office emergency services, jail, and patrol. If you aren’t sure if an office you need to visit is closed, an exhaustive list can be found here.

Juneteenth is a holiday that celebrates the final emancipation of the last slaves in the United States, and primarily celebrates black culture, accomplishments, and celebrations including rodeos, street fairs, cookouts, and historical reenactments.

