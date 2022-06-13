Flooding closes Yellowstone, knocks out power, causes evacuations

MISSOULA, MT. (KJCT) - All entrances to Yellowstone National Park have been closed due to extremely hazardous conditions caused by flooding, landslides, and mudslides. Officials state that the park will remain closed until Wednesday at the earliest.

Gallatin County officials are evacuating visitors through the south and west gates of the park, due to flooding rendering the other entrances unsafe. Multiple roads are washed out, and others are on the verge of flooding. Power has been knocked out in multiple areas of the park.

“Due to record flooding events in the park and more precipitation in the forecast, we have made the decision to close Yellowstone to all inbound visitation,” Yellowstone Superintendent Cam Sholly said in a statement. “Our first priority has been to evacuate the northern section of the park where we have multiple road and bridge failures, mudslides and other issues. The community of Gardiner is currently isolated, and we are working with the county and State of Montana to provide necessary support to residents, who are currently without water and power in some areas. Due to predictions of higher flood levels in areas of the park’s southern loop, in addition to concerns with water and wastewater systems, we will begin to move visitors in the southern loop out of the park later today in coordination with our in-park business partners. We will not know timing of the park’s reopening until flood waters subside and we’re able to assess the damage throughout the park. It is likely that the northern loop will be closed for a substantial amount of time. I appreciate the efforts of the Yellowstone team and partners to safely evacuate areas of the park and of our gateway community partners who are helping us through this major event. We appreciate the support offered by the Department of Interior, National Park Service and the Montana and Wyoming governors.”

