Early morning structure fire in Old Snowmass; Two missing, one injured

PITKIN COUNTY, Colo. (KJCT) - In the early hours of Monday morning, smoke and flames erupted from a home northeast of Aspen, Colorado near Old Snowmass. After receiving a 911 call at 2:15 a.m., Roaring Fork Fire Rescue Authority and the Pitkin County Sheriff’s Office were dispatched to a scene that had quickly devolved into an inferno. One structure was already almost completely consumed by the time firefighters arrived, with a second building halfway engulfed by the spreading inferno.

The building was occupied by four people that evening between the homeowner, his fiancé, and two other people. While en-route to the blaze, emergency personnel learned that one of the four people on the property had been injured while trying to rescue two other residents on a higher floor. They were transported to Aspen Valley Hospital for treatment, and one other person was able to escape without injuries, but two people believed to have been sleeping on the top floor have yet to be accounted for.

Additionally, the fire was not contained to two structures and spread to the surrounding property. A wildland fire crew was called in to contain the blaze and prevent it from spreading beyond the bounds of the property, and a type-2 hand crew will remain in the area to prevent reignitions from causing wildfires due to high fire danger.

The cause of the blaze is currently under investigation, and additional information will be released as it becomes available.

