March For Our Lives rally in Grand Junction addresses gun violence

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - “I am a parent and an educator, and I am concerned about gun violence,” said Emma Reicks, a mother and educator. “And I want to do something to help preserve the safety of our kids and their educators.”

Reicks added the gun violence that has taken one too many lives.

“The recent shooting...in Uvalde, Texas was such a shock, and so many of the things that happened to those young children in that classroom is so shocking to the spirit,” described Charles Allan, the march organizer.

Allan mentioned the recent shooting is just another reminder that change needs to happen now.

On the opposing side, Rep. Lauren Boebert has stated several times she believes gun control or regulation is unconstitutional.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s most recent data illustrates guns now are the leading cause of death for American children. According to the data, in 2020, there were 4,368 deaths caused by gunfire. The majority of which were homicides and suicides.

Reicks is at the march to be a voice for educators and highlight their experiences. She said a teacher’s job should be to teach and for students to learn. But the curriculum involves more than just teaching math and reading.

“So it’s difficult to capture in words the feelings and the emotions of framing these drills, facilitating them with students,” added Reicks. “Supporting our teachers, and I don’t wish that on anyone.”

And as a mom of two children, Emma finds these discussions difficult, yet necessary to let them know what is going on in schools throughout the nation.

“Discussing it with them has been heartbreaking and challenging, and it’s something I don’t wish on any mother,” said Reicks. “Although I know there are parents all over the country who are trying to do so. So my aim and aspiration are for the violence to stop.”

