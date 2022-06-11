Protecting pets during hot days

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - As we approach the summer season, temperatures have recently stayed hot. While temperatures will continue to keep warm, it is essential to know that if you are a pet owner, different tips can help during the heat.

With many pet owners taking their furry friends out for walks daily, it is essential to know what is safe and not safe for your dogs. Veterinarians mention taking preventive measures depending on the surface your dog is walking on. With temperatures staying in the 90s, sidewalks and asphalt temperatures can easily exceed one hundred degrees, which can cause damage to the pads of your pets.

Along with hot surfaces, heat exhaustion and dehydration can set in. “Usually, they will start panting, getting frantic in the beginning. They start going past that, and they start showing signs of being largethic, and start laying down, you better start acting immediately”, said Willow Harriman, Grand Rivers Humane Society Manager.

Some preventive measures include taking your dog for a walk, avoiding surfaces that can heat up quickly and retain that heat, like sidewalks and asphalts, and walking on grass that stays cooler and safer. Make sure to have plenty of water, stay in shaded areas, or the most recommended is to avoid taking dogs out in hot temperatures. If you want to take your dogs for a walk, the best times are early morning to nighttime, when temperatures are more relaxed than during the daytime. A great rule of thumb is the seven-second rule. If you cannot keep your palm on the surface for seven seconds, it will be too hot for your pet’s paws.

Harriman also mentions that if you take your dog in the car, always ensure the air conditioner is on. Suppose you get out of the vehicle for any reason; taking your pet with you is best. Finally, Harriman recommends that owners take their pets home if their day consists of anything requiring them to be away from their car.

