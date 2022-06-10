Advertisement

Possible Record Heat Ahead

Clear skies with rocks at Mount Garfield
Clear skies with rocks at Mount Garfield(KKCO / KJCT)
By (Christopher Guevara)
Published: Jun. 9, 2022 at 6:48 PM MDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Many people across the Western Slope have been feeling the warm temperatures for the past several days. The temperature will stay warm over the weekend, with some locations on the brink of breaking records.

One of the significant factors with the warm temperatures has to be related to the placement of our jet stream. Over the past several days, our jet stream has taken more of a zonal or straight-line flow across the country. The zonal flow allows warmer air to move into the area from the south as long as the jet stream sits North of the state.

However, a zonal flow is not the only contributing factor to the warmer air and hot temperatures. A Meridional Flow creates ridges and troughs in our jet stream; however, depending on the placement can determine whether the area will receive warm or cold air. A ridge over the state will also allow for warmer air.

We can continue to see this pattern over the next few days, which can result in some locations breaking records and reaching into the triple digits.

