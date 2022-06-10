Mount Evans Highway, North America’s highest paved road, is open for the 2022 season

CLEAR CREEK COUNTY, Colo. (KJCT) - After over a month of snow-clearing operations along Mount Evans Highway, the iconic roadway is now open for use as of 8 a.m. Friday morning. Motorists are required to make reservations if they plan to park and visit one of the developed visitor locations between 8 a.m. and 6:30 p.m., however.

The highway is the highest paved road in North America, ending at the summit of Mount Evans at a staggering 14,264 feet above sea level.

Reservations can be made here.

