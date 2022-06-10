Advertisement

Mesa County COVID-19 cases on the rise; community level raised from medium to high

The rise in cases once again puts the elderly, disabled, and most vulnerable at risk
COVID-19 cases are back on the rise after months of low case counts.
COVID-19 cases are back on the rise after months of low case counts.(MGN | MGN)
By Kacie Sinton.
Published: Jun. 10, 2022 at 11:31 AM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MESA COUNTY, Colo. (KJCT) - After several months of low case rates in Mesa County, the area is continuing to see a slow but steady rise in cases. Mesa County was previously moved from low transmission rates to medium on June 3, just a week ago. A comparatively small increase has been seen, with a 7-day average of approximately 20 per day during April and May, rising to 50 cases at the beginning of June, and then peaking at 78 on Thursday.

Currently, there are 209 new cases detected in Mesa County, with a total of 776 cases active. Deaths remain comparatively low, with one death recorded Thursday after close to two weeks of zero deaths.

Hospital admissions have increased, but remain low overall. The CDC is recommending that individuals with symptoms, a positive test, or exposure to someone with COVID-19 should wear a mask in all social situations. Immunocompromised individuals or people with immunocompromised family or friends should mask to reduce risk.

Long-term side effects of a severe COVID-19 infection can be debilitating, causing chronic fatigue, fevers, heart palpitations, difficulty breathing, neurological damage, depression, chronic diarrhea, and reproductive damage.

The vaccine remains a safe and effective preventative measure against COVID-19 protections with no long-term side effects. Rapid tests are freely available at the Health and Human Services building, at 510 29 1/2 Road.

Copyright 2022 KJCT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

CSP File Photo
UPDATE: Suspect in car chase arrested after search in Mack
GJPD detectives make arrest in 2018 missing persons case.
Missing person of four years found at her home in Grand Junction
Monument Canyon Trailhead.
Trailhead break-in suspects behind bars
FILE - Rep. Lauren Boebert, R-Colo., speaks at a news conference held by members of the House...
Boebert under CO review for mileage claims and tax liens
GJPD detectives make arrest in 2018 missing persons case.
GJPD detectives make arrest relating to 2018 missing persons case

Latest News

The area still has some snowpack, but the road is now clear.
Mount Evans Highway, North America’s highest paved road, is open for the 2022 season
Pilot killed in crash near Rifle, Garfield County Airport
The National Transportation Safety Board investigates fatal glider crash in Rifle
Road Work
City construction projects affecting Grand Junction traffic next week
Clear skies with rocks at Mount Garfield
Possible Record Heat Ahead