City construction projects affecting Grand Junction traffic next week

Road Work
Road Work(MGN)
By Kacie Sinton.
Published: Jun. 10, 2022 at 12:00 PM MDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Construction on Grand Junction’s various and sundry roadways continue into next week, with multiple projects slated to affect traffic for parts of next week.

24 Road and G Road bridge replacement project. G Road will be closed from west of Spanish Trail Drive to 24 Road. Canyon View Park can be accessed via either 24 Road or 24 1/2 Road, and a detour route is in place. The project is expected to be completed by late June.

City streets annual chip seal and fog seal program. Work hours will be 6 a.m. to 5 p.m., and chip sealing in the Redlands from Sunday through Wednesday can be expected. The project is expected to be completed by early August.

South Rim Drive and Kansas Avenue Reconstruction Project. Drivers can expect intermittent lane closures on South Rim Drive between Redlands Parkway and 23 Road, as well as intermittent lane closures on Kansas Avenue south of South Rim Drive. Access for local residents will be maintained, by delays should be expected. The project is expected to be completed by mid-July.

