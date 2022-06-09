Advertisement

Watching Your Wallet: How to put the brakes on rising car insurance costs

Inflation impacting auto insurance rates
Watching Your Wallet: How to combat rising car insurance
Watching Your Wallet: How to combat rising car insurance
By Rachel DePompa
Published: Jun. 9, 2022 at 12:27 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

InvestigateTV - Auto insurance rates are not immune to inflation, as experts are predicting the price will rise for many in 2022.

Several major auto insurers, including Allstate, Progressive, Geico and State Farm, already increased rates in early 2022 in many states, according to Bankrate.

Rod Griffin, a senior director of consumer education and advocacy with Experian, says 1 in 4 Americans is increasingly worried about inflation.

”With the gas pump and the groceries and everything that we’re spending money on, it’s true for car insurance as well because the price of bumpers and vendors and cars themselves are increasing and that’s going to be passed on to us as consumers.”

So how do you work to cut auto insurance costs? Griffin has two suggestions: don’t get in any accidents and shop around.

You can ask your insurance company directly for available discounts for things like bundling auto and home or customer loyalty. There are also tools like Experian’s auto insurance comparison tool, which helps you find quotes from 40 different auto insurance providers.

Improving your credit score could also lead to lower costs.

Finally, another option would be to increase your deductible if you can afford it. Moving your $500 dollar deductible to a $1,000 deductible will likely reduce your rates.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

GJPD detectives make arrest in 2018 missing persons case.
GJPD detectives make arrest relating to 2018 missing persons case
Officer Isaac Gallegos
Fraternal Order of Police asking community to help hospitalized officer
FILE - Rep. Lauren Boebert, R-Colo., speaks at a news conference held by members of the House...
Boebert under CO review for mileage claims and tax liens
Monument Canyon Trailhead.
Trailhead break-in suspects behind bars
Mesa County Sheriff's Office responded to a home and SWAT was brought in.
Early morning SWAT situation in Grand Junction

Latest News

A Louisiana State Police sign is seen outside Louisiana State Police Troop F headquarters in...
Justice Department opens probe into Louisiana State Police
FILE - Ryan Kelley, a Republican gubernatorial candidate, speaks to conservative activists...
Ryan Kelley, Michigan GOP gubernatorial candidate, charged for Capitol riot role
President Joe Biden is working toward new agreements on economic development, climate change...
Biden seeks consensus at fractured Americas summit
FILE - Trump supporters try to break through a police barrier at the Capitol in Washington on...
Capitol riot hearings opening, focused on extremists, Trump
FILE - Grand Rapids Police Officer Christopher Schurr stops to talk with a resident, Wednesday,...
Michigan officer charged with murder in Lyoya shooting