UPDATE: Suspect in car chase arrested after search in Mack

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - UPDATE 2:35 p.m. - The person who was on the run has now been arrested, and no names are being released at this time, according to State Patrol.

Original story - Colorado State Patrol troopers are searching for a suspect on the run after a high-speed chase ended in Mack.

The chase started shortly after 9 a.m. Thursday when the suspects crossed over the Colorado, Utah state line. Witnesses tell us they can see law enforcement with firearms searching through the town of Mack.

Troopers say they tossed out stop sticks near O Road and arrested two suspects inside a Chevy SUV. The third ran.

We’ll follow up as soon as we know more.

