Heat builds toward 100 this weekend before cooler air arrives

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - The next three days - Thursday, Friday, and Saturday - will be the hottest of this late spring hot spell. High temperatures in Grand Junction will be near 97 on Thursday, 99 on Friday, and 100 on Saturday, and they could challenge record high temperatures for the date. Cooler air will arrive early next week.

Our Next 24 Hours

This evening will be mostly clear. We’ll cool from 90s to 80s by 8 PM, then to the upper 70s by 10 PM. Low temperatures by morning will be in the low-to-mid 60s - around 65 in Grand Junction and 62 in Montrose. Thursday will be mainly sunny and hot. We will warm to the lower and middle 90s by midday. Highs will average around 97 degrees in Grand Junction and 94 degrees in Montrose. A few backyard thermometers could briefly touch 100 degrees between about 3 PM and 6 PM before we begin cooling for the evening.

Looking Ahead To Cooler Days... Eventually

Hot high pressure will intensify and warm, warming us in effect, through Saturday. That hot high pressure will begin breaking down and weakening on Sunday when an upper level low pressure system from the Pacific Ocean makes some eastward progress toward the Northern Rockies. We’ll cool slightly on Sunday, then cooler Pacific air will arrive on Tuesday to provide a sharp drop in temperatures and a substantial reprieve from the intense heat. That reprieve is brief as Wednesday will begin warming again.

