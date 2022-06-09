Advertisement

Director of election clarifies ballot confusion

Election primary confusion
Election primary confusion(KKCO/KJCT)
By (Cristian Sida)
Published: Jun. 8, 2022 at 6:33 PM MDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Mesa County Elections Director Brandi Bantz wants residents to be sure they are correctly filling out their party primary ballots.

“So right now, we only have the Republican and Democratic ballot,” said Bantz. “So if you’re registered Democratic, you’ll get the Democratic ballot. If you’re a registered Republican, you’ll get the Republican ballot. If you’re unaffiliated, and you haven’t chosen a preference, you’ll get both ballots, but you’ll have to choose and vote and return just one.”

Though some understand how to correctly fill out their ballots, like Grand Junction resident Benita Phillips, “Whenever I come across friends or people who are not affiliated I ask them do you know how to do this...so you have your right to vote in the primary and I have not run across anyone I’ve had to teach.”

Ballots for the primary election have already been mailed out. The election will take place on June 28 in Mesa County.

If residents have questions regarding voting or ballots, they can call Mesa County Elections office at 970-244-1662.

