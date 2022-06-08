Roice-Hurst Pet of the Week: ‘Meet Obsidian’

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Meet our Roice-Hurst pet of the week, Obsidian!

Obsidian is a two-year-old cat mama cat looking for her forever home. After being found inside a taped-closed box next to a dumpster with her litter of kittens, Obsidian is ready to find her forever home. She is a sweetheart who loves to play and explore and loves getting pet.

If you’re interested in adopting Willow, call 970-434-7337 to schedule an appointment.

