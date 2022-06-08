Advertisement

No, you’re not imagining it — package sizes are shrinking

Bottles of Gatorade are pictured, left, a 32 fluid ounce and 28 fluid ounce, in Glenside, Pa.,...
Bottles of Gatorade are pictured, left, a 32 fluid ounce and 28 fluid ounce, in Glenside, Pa., Monday, June 6, 2022.(Matt Rourke | AP Photo/Matt Rourke)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jun. 8, 2022 at 7:08 AM MDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(AP) - It’s the inflation you’re not supposed to see. From toilet paper to yogurt to corn chips, manufacturers are quietly shrinking package sizes without lowering prices.

It’s dubbed “shrinkflation,” and it’s accelerating worldwide.

In the U.S., a small box of Kleenex now has 60 tissues; a few months ago, it had 65.

In the U.K., Nestle slimmed down coffee tins from 100 grams to 90 grams.

Shrinkflation isn’t new, experts say. But it proliferates in times of high inflation as companies grapple with rising costs for ingredients, packaging, labor and transportation.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officer Isaac Gallegos
Fraternal Order of Police asking community to help hospitalized officer
Mesa County Sheriff's Office responded to a home and SWAT was brought in.
Early morning SWAT situation in Grand Junction
$400m coming to Colorado state.
Millions of dollars coming to Mesa County as part of big pharma lawsuit
Protestors at a previous March For Our Lives rally.
‘March For Our Lives’ rally and march to take place in Grand Junction
Target is working with suppliers to cover costs for their vendors whose orders are being...
Facing huge inventory, Target cuts vendor orders, prices

Latest News

A man searches for metal scraps in a shelled neighbourhood in Kharkiv, eastern Ukraine,...
Ukrainian forces could pull back from embattled eastern city
U.S. President Joe Biden, disembarks from Air Force One on his arrival at Osan Air Base in...
Biden to meet with allies in Germany, Spain amid Ukraine war
U.S. Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman, third from right, and Japanese Vice Minister for...
US stresses allied cooperation in face of N. Korea threats
Dr. Larry Nassar, appears in court for a plea hearing on Nov. 22, 2017, in Lansing, Mich. The...
Simone Biles, others seek $1B-plus from FBI over Nassar