Advertisement

Armed and dangerous: 3 inmates on run after cutting through jail ceiling, officials say

Officials in Missouri said three inmates escaped jail in Barry County on June 2.
Officials in Missouri said three inmates escaped jail in Barry County on June 2.(KYTV, Barry County Sheriff)
By CNN Staff
Published: Jun. 7, 2022 at 6:52 PM MDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KYTV) - The U.S. Marshals have taken on the search for three escaped inmates out of Missouri.

Officials said Lance Justin Stephens, Matthew Allen Crawford, and Christopher Allen Blevins escaped June 2 during the evening from jail in Barry County.

According to authorities, the three men cut a hole in the ceiling, entered a water heater storage area, and then broke an exit door.

The Barry County Sheriff’s Office said jail workers didn’t realize the three men were gone until the following morning.

The escaped inmates are considered armed and dangerous.

Officials in Barry County said the U.S. Marshals are better equipped to handle the manhunt.

Investigators believe the trio is currently in Kansas.

Copyright 2022 KYTV via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mesa County Sheriff's Office responded to a home and SWAT was brought in.
Early morning SWAT situation in Grand Junction
$400m coming to Colorado state.
Millions of dollars coming to Mesa County as part of big pharma lawsuit
KJCT Daybreak Weather Forecast June 1, 2022 - clipped version
Showers to start the week will be followed by increasing warmth
Fentanyl is extremely dangerous, with a lethal dose that can shift depending on a number of...
Colorado law enforcement seized more Fentanyl in the first five months of 2022 than all of 2021
Central Arizona wins the 2022 JUCO World Series
Central Arizona wins the 2022 JUCO World Series!

Latest News

Philadelphia Police officers and detectives look over evidence at the scene of a shooting in...
2nd person in custody in deadly weekend Philadelphia gunfire
Officer Isaac Gallegos
Fraternal Order of Police asking community to help hospitalized officer
Garnell Whitfield Jr., of Buffalo, N.Y., whose mother, Ruth Whitfield, was killed in the...
Son of Buffalo victim pushes Congress: ‘What are you doing?’
FILE - Uvalde School Police Chief Pete Arredondo, third from left, stands during a news...
School police chief a no-show at Uvalde City Council meeting