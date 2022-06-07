Advertisement

Mother charged after Florida toddler fatally shoots father

Marie Ayala was charged with manslaughter by culpable negligence, possession of a firearm by a...
Marie Ayala was charged with manslaughter by culpable negligence, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, possession of ammunition by a convicted felon and violation.(Orange County Sheriff's Office)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jun. 7, 2022 at 8:11 AM MDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Authorities say a 2-year-old boy fatally shot his father in an accident after finding a gun, and the boy’s mother is now facing criminal charges.

The Orange County Sheriff’s Office said Monday that Reggie Mabry was fatally shot late last month while he was playing a video game.

Detectives say the gun was fired by his 2-year-old son in the home Mabry, his wife Marie Ayala, and their three young children shared in metro Orlando.

Ayala was charged with manslaughter by culpable negligence, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, possession of ammunition by a convicted felon and violation.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mesa County Sheriff's Office responded to a home and SWAT was brought in.
Early morning SWAT situation in Grand Junction
$400m coming to Colorado state.
Millions of dollars coming to Mesa County as part of big pharma lawsuit
KJCT Daybreak Weather Forecast June 1, 2022 - clipped version
Showers to start the week will be followed by increasing warmth
Fentanyl is extremely dangerous, with a lethal dose that can shift depending on a number of...
Colorado law enforcement seized more Fentanyl in the first five months of 2022 than all of 2021
Central Arizona wins the 2022 JUCO World Series
Central Arizona wins the 2022 JUCO World Series!

Latest News

FILE - This is a Goodyear tire garage in downtown Pittsburgh on Wednesday, Jan. 12, 2022. Nine...
Goodyear to recall RV tires 19 years after last one was made
National Hurricane Center Director Ken Graham poses for a portrait in front of WP-3D Orion...
Hurricane chief to take over as weather service director
Grand Rivers Pet of the Week: 'Meet Sir Arthur'
Grand Rivers Pet of the Week: ‘Meet Sir Arthur’
The Department of Homeland Security logo is seen during a news conference in Washington, Feb....
US sees heightened extremist threat heading into midterms