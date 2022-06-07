Advertisement

I-70B 1st and Grand Avenue improvement project completed

CDOT and partners during the ribbon cutting ceremony.
CDOT and partners during the ribbon cutting ceremony.(CDOT | CDOT)
By Kacie Sinton.
Published: Jun. 7, 2022 at 1:01 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - The Colorado Department of Transportation and its partner agencies gathered last week on Thursday to celebrate the completion of the I-70B 1st and Grand Avenue improvement project. The project is part of a long-term plan by CDOT to improve critical infrastructure and roadways across the state over ten years.

“This completed project puts us closer to the final stretch of a multi-year effort to carry out improvements identified for the vital Interstate 70 business corridor,” said CDOT Executive Director Shoshana Lew. “CDOT was fortunate to be able to put $5.6 million federal COVID-19 relief and stimulus funding towards the I-70B improvements at the 1st and Grand Avenue intersection in Grand Junction.”

