Grand Rivers Pet of the Week: ‘Meet Sir Arthur’

Grand Rivers Pet of the Week: 'Meet Sir Arthur'
Grand Rivers Pet of the Week: 'Meet Sir Arthur'(Grand Rivers Humane Society)
By (Hannah Hickman)
Published: Jun. 7, 2022 at 8:03 AM MDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Meet our Grand Rivers pet of the week. Sir Arthur!

Sir Arthur is a three-year-old male German Shepard mix. He is very friendly and gets along well with other dogs. Sir Arthur has a big personality to match his big size. He is friendly and playful but knows when to be calm.

If you are interested in adopting Sir Arthur contact 970-644-0575 to schedule an appointment.

