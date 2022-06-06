Advertisement

Showers to start the week will be followed by increasing warmth

By Stephen Bowers
Published: Jun. 6, 2022 at 4:55 PM MDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Showers and a few thunderstorms this afternoon and evening will mostly end by about 8 PM. Any lingering showers will end by 10 PM, and the clouds will gradually clear out overnight. Low temperatures will be in the mid-to-upper 50s. We’ll average a low near 59 degrees around Grand Junction and 56 degrees around Montrose. Tuesday will become mostly sunny and unseasonably warm. High temperatures will be in the upper 80s to lower 90s. Grand Junction will average a high around 91 degrees. Montrose will average a high around 87 degrees.

Building heat will become the biggest part of our weather story for the rest of this week. Most days will warm to near record-level warmth, but most days won’t quite get there. Still, there may be one or two days when records could be in jeopardy in both Grand Junction and Montrose. The heat will spike this weekend on Saturday and then slow ease on Sunday and Monday. The warmest we’ve been so far this year is 90 degrees in Grand Junction and 88 degrees in Montrose. That warmest day was May 27. This week should see that warmest-day-so-far melt like butter as near triple-digit-heat scorches the Western Slope. This is just the start. The heat is likely to build over the part of the next month before we reach our hottest stretch in July.

