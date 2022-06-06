Advertisement

Police: 12-year-old boy commits armed robbery in broad daylight

A 12-year-old is taken into custody after pulling out a weapon and robbing a Michigan gas station, police said. (Source: WWMT/CNN)
By WWMT staff
Published: Jun. 6, 2022 at 7:11 AM MDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
HARTFORD, Mich. (WWMT)  - Police said they took a 12-year-old boy into custody last week after the kid pulled out a weapon and robbed a gas station.

They said the suspect didn’t give a reason for his actions.

Armed robberies are not too common in small towns like Hartford. But when the suspect is this young, even law enforcement veterans said they are surprised.

“It flabbergasts me that a young person, broad daylight, no mask, would walk right in the business with other customers, announce an armed robbery,” said Lt. Michael Prince of the Hartford Police Department.

Police said a 12-year-old boy took a gun out of a locked cabinet in his home, went to a Marathon gas station and pointed the gun at a clerk, demanding money.

The clerk asked if the boy was serious, and police said the 12-year-old then pointed the gun at the ceiling and pulled the trigger.

“It’s very concerning. The school shootings that we’re seeing everyday, the violence we’re seeing in churches. I think the father had good intentions, but I think he learned a valuable lesson that he needs to secure the firearm even better than he did because the young man was able to pry the door open,” Prince said.

Police said the clerk then gave a few thousand dollars to the boy, who put the money in a backpack and ran off.

But law enforcement from several agencies responded within 90 seconds and caught the boy in a nearby parking lot.

“He pretty much did not lie about anything. He will not give us his exact reason. He said it wasn’t for the money. But he would not tell us,” Prince said. “It was recorded on high-definition, three different cameras at the business. I just don’t know what was going on in this young guy’s mind.”

All the money and the loaded gun were recovered. The boy was taken to the juvenile detention center in Allegan County.

