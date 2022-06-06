Advertisement

Pain at the pump: National gas price average nearly $5 a gallon

There are now several states with gas above $5 a gallon, including Michigan, Indiana and...
There are now several states with gas above $5 a gallon, including Michigan, Indiana and Washington, D.C.(CBS46)
By CNN staff
Published: Jun. 6, 2022 at 6:52 AM MDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Gas prices are surging once again with the national average jumping to $4.87 Monday, according to AAA.

Fuel prices have increased 25 cents week-to-week and 59 cents in just one month.

There are now several states with gas above $5 a gallon, including Michigan, Indiana and Washington, D.C.

Georgia is the only state with an average below $4.30 a gallon.

Oil prices continue to increase, even after OPEC announced plans to ramp up production.

Oil analysts expect the national average to hit over $5 a gallon in the next 10 days.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mesa County Sheriff's Office responded to a home and SWAT was brought in.
Early morning SWAT situation in Grand Junction
Steven's 13th birthday party.
Fruita community gathers to celebrate 13-year-old boy
Mike The Headless Chicken Festival
Mike The Headless Chicken Festivals returns
The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission said the ice level detector arm in the ice maker...
Refrigerators recalled for choking hazard from ice maker
Central Arizona wins the 2022 JUCO World Series
Central Arizona wins the 2022 JUCO World Series!

Latest News

FILE - Trump supporters try to break through a police barrier at the Capitol in Washington on...
Capitol riot committee hearings begin this week
There were at least 10 mass shootings in the U.S. since Friday, following several back-to-back...
Deadly weekend in the US with at least 10 mass shootings
Burger King Austria is celebrating Pride Month with a special burger.
Burger King Austria debuts Pride Whopper with new bun choices – 2 tops or 2 bottoms
Police in Hartford, Michigan, said a youngster committed armed robbery.
Police: 12-year-old boy commits armed robbery in broad daylight
In this photo provided by Regal Air, musher Sebastien Dos Santos Borges, of France, and sled...
Dog reunited with owner months after disappearing from checkpoint