Mesa County seeks proposals for programs that tackle the Opioid crisis

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - The Opioid crisis rocking the nation is showing no signs of slowing down, and the Mesa County Regional Opioid Governance Board is asking for proposed prevention or mitigation tactics to tackle the issue. The board recently attained funding from a $400 million Opioid settlement with major drug manufacturers, renamed to the Opioid Crisis Recovery Funds, which it hopes to distribute to organizations with promising proposals.

The board is focused on recovery, treatment, prevention, and education efforts and is seeking proposals for settlement fund grants. Proposals will be evaluated based on the potential impact on the area’s goals and objectives, the organization’s plan to support the diverse needs of Mesa County residents, feasibility, outcomes, and evaluation. United Way will be acting as grant administrator.

Organizations who wish to apply for Opioid Crisis Recovery Funds can do so here.

