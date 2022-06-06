Advertisement

Grand Valley Dressage Society holds three-day dressage competition

Dressage Show at the fairgrounds.
Dressage Show at the fairgrounds.((KKCO/KJCT))
By (Cristian Sida)
Published: Jun. 5, 2022 at 8:16 PM MDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Horse lovers gathered for a three-day dressage competition in the Grand Valley featuring many of the best riders from across Colorado and nearby states.

“I ride seven days a week, and we practice and practice, but when you get here, our horse might have a whole different idea of how it’s going today,” said Grand Valley Dressage Society President Karen Harkin. “I love that challenge of saying what horse do I have today and how do I ride that horse to the best of its ability.”

One of the horse exhibitors, Krista Nobilo, described dressage as all about connection with the horse through the seat, legs, and hands.

“So dressage is basically a demonstration of training your horse like some it looks like we are dancing,” stated Nobilo.“ We are doing a figure skating routine together with our horse, and it looks like we are one with our horse.”

The contestants compete for specific scores. Each movement can earn riders up to ten points, and judges decide how accurate and well-executed the movement is.

“The most challenging thing about the competition is ensuring the accuracy of your test because you can lose points so easily,” added Harkin. “By being inaccurate in your test all the while, you’re keeping your horse soft and supple and with you. There’s a lot of things going down in your head at the same time.”

Those who qualify will be able to compete in the regional finals in New Mexico in September.

