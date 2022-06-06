Early morning SWAT situation in Grand Junction

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Early Sunday morning the Mesa County Sheriff’s Office responded to a Grand Junction home shortly before the SWAT team was called in for assistance.

This happened around 6:00 am this morning at a home nearly Placer Drive and Kennedy Avenue. The sheriff’s office hasn’t released any details at this point. It’s unknown why the sheriff’s office was at the home.

KJCT’s photographer on scene did confirm that SWAT was called in to help the sheriff’s office and eventually one person came out of the home and was taken into custody.

This article will be updated as more information becomes available.

