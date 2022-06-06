Advertisement

Early morning SWAT situation in Grand Junction

Mesa County Sheriff's Office responded to a home and SWAT was brought in.
Mesa County Sheriff's Office responded to a home and SWAT was brought in.(Photo courtesy: David Jones)
By (Adam Woodbrey)
Published: Jun. 5, 2022 at 8:14 PM MDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Early Sunday morning the Mesa County Sheriff’s Office responded to a Grand Junction home shortly before the SWAT team was called in for assistance.

This happened around 6:00 am this morning at a home nearly Placer Drive and Kennedy Avenue. The sheriff’s office hasn’t released any details at this point. It’s unknown why the sheriff’s office was at the home.

KJCT’s photographer on scene did confirm that SWAT was called in to help the sheriff’s office and eventually one person came out of the home and was taken into custody.

This article will be updated as more information becomes available.

