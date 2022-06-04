Party affiliation deadline for primary election is June 6

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - The June primary election is just over three weeks away, and the elections office wants you to know the party affiliation deadline is coming up.

June 6 is the last day voters can affiliate with a political party or change their affiliation. If voters do not meet that deadline, they can still cast a ballot.

Brandi Bantz, with Mesa County Elections, said unaffiliated voters who haven’t selected a party will receive both ballots and can only cast a vote on one. Other voters who are affiliated with a party will receive that party ballot.

“The deadline for folks to get their ballots to us is June 28 by 7 p.m.,” added Brandi Bantz. “If you are going to mail the ballot we ask you to mail it by June 17 due to the Juneteenth holiday that is going to take place. The USPS will not have services on June 20. We want to ensure the USPS has enough time to process these ballots to deliver them to us by the June 28 deadline.”

There are secure voting boxes throughout the county, and there will be three voting centers that will open on June 20.

